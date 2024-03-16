Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 17,345 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGGR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. 1,227,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

