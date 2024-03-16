Signature Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded down $15.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $910.09. 1,974,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $875.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.23. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $478.77 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

