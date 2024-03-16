Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $1.17 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $35.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $743.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $421.50 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

