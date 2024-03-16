Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Daniel C. Keith Sells 30,086 Shares

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sinclair Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SBGI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $811.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -20.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 273.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

