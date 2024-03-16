SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $195.14 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005435 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016449 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,940.26 or 1.00006831 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00158763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,683,159.5575306 with 1,279,377,645.21663 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.12880471 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $247,251,679.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.