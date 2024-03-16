Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 13.6%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46. 614,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 887,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$135.29 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Sintana Energy

In related news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Company insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

