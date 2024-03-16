Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

