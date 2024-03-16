SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -185.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.3 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

