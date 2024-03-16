Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Slam stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAMW opened at $0.14 on Friday. Slam has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

