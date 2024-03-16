Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.24. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 20,630 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CREG
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.