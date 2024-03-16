Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.24. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 20,630 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Smart Powerr Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

