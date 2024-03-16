SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 14th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.2 days.

SMC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMECF opened at $583.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.01. SMC has a 12 month low of $438.64 and a 12 month high of $622.00.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

