SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 14th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.2 days.
SMC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SMECF opened at $583.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.01. SMC has a 12 month low of $438.64 and a 12 month high of $622.00.
About SMC
