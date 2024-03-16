Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sodexo Price Performance

SDXAY opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $5.8045 dividend. This represents a yield of 27.61%. This is a positive change from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

