Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.2 days.
Sodexo Stock Performance
Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $78.80 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42.
Sodexo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.