Somerset Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $218.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.56%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

