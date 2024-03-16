Somerset Trust Co Has $208,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $266.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $160.41 and a 52-week high of $272.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.