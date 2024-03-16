Somerset Trust Co Sells 457 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

