Southland Equity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 2,216,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,661. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
