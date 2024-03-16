Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 445 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. 634,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,395. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.