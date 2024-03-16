Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Southland Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock remained flat at $25.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 164,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,199. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

