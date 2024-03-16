Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,649 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

