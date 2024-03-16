Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Southland Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February makes up about 1.5% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 11.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 735,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,796 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $4,918,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $3,126,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 126.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 54,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,154 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.