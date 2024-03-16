Southland Equity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,887,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

