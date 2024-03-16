Southland Equity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,058,000 after acquiring an additional 968,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,962,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,552,000 after purchasing an additional 867,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 809,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,158,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 810,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after acquiring an additional 37,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

