Southland Equity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.81. 286,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,817. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $152.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.