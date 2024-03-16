Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of LUV opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

