SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.00. 4,372,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.29 and its 200-day moving average is $361.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $316.43 and a 12-month high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

