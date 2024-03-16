SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.63. 323,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,991. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.64. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

