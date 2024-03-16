SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Decreased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.63. 323,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,991. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.64.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

