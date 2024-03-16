Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Spectra Products Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Spectra Products Company Profile

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

