Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.48

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.48 and traded as high as $16.83. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 1,011,979 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 81,739 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $816,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

