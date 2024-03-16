Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch Sells 4,000 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

