SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 14th total of 358,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,487.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SSAAF stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

