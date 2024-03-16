SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

