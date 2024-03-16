Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 1,408,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 16.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.95.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

