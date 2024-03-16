Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Star Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Star Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGU

Star Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Star Group has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $382.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 29,929.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 639,598 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 3,123,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 253,160 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.