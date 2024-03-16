Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Major Shareholder Cowen Inc. Purchases 9,307 Shares

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cowen Inc. purchased 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $111,777.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,460.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cowen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Cowen Inc. bought 15,903 shares of Star stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $194,334.66.

On Monday, March 11th, Cowen Inc. acquired 5,043 shares of Star stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $60,616.86.

Shares of Star stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Star Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Star in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Star by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star by 43,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Star



Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

