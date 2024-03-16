StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading Up 3%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

StarHub Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; information security and network security surveillance services.

