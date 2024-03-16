STASIS EURO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.54 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.99 million and $4.54 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

