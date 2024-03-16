Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.51-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 3.510-3.550 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.