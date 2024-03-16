Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 721,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 14th total of 578,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.8 days.
Stelco Price Performance
STZHF opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. Stelco has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $39.84.
Stelco Company Profile
