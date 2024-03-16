Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 721,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 14th total of 578,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.8 days.

STZHF opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. Stelco has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $39.84.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

