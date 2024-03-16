STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 14th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $2.65 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.
About STEP Energy Services
