Steve Elms Sells 183,008 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Steve Elms also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00.
ADMA Biologics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
