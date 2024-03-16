Stifel Canada Lowers STERIS’ (TSE:STE) to Hold

Stifel Canada cut shares of STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
STERIS’ Stock Performance
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$195.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.50 million.
STERIS’ Company Profile
