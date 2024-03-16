StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.78. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Finally, Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,698,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

