StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPSI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPSI

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 103,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.