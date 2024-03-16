StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE LODE opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.04. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Featured Articles
