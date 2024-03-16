StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE LODE opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.04. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 60,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 255,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comstock by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 161,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

