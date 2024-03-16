StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

