StockNews.com Downgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $959.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,862 shares of company stock worth $5,219,346 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.