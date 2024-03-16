StockNews.com Downgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of BIG opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

