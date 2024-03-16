StockNews.com Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of EXC opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 10.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

